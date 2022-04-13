Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000.

IVV stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.20. 7,290,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287,252. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $442.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

