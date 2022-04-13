Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.34. 6,503,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,974,096. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.47.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock valued at $21,959,848 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kroger (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

