Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SON stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.59. 312,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,578. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.34 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

