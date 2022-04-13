Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 746,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,882 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 136,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE CNP traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,669,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $32.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.