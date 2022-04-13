Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up approximately 1.7% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $21,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.58. 757,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.10 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.57. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

About Advance Auto Parts (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.