Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.66 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,929 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,306,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,144,000 after buying an additional 79,199 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,274,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,976,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,290,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. The stock had a trading volume of 323,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,462. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $83.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

