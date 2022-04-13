Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. 5,768,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,910. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.45%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.