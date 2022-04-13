Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $16,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $1,556,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PB stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.07. 406,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,376. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.40 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

