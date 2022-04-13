Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,579 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 313,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,944,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,571. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $244.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $268.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

