Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,572 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,808 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.2% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after buying an additional 5,079,220 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,756,668 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,895,601,000 after buying an additional 1,821,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,672,246 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

CSCO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.15. 16,998,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,120,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.74. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

