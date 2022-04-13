Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.27 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,423. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 90.84% and a return on equity of 164.68%. The company had revenue of $102.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

