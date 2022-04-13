Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the March 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $19.20. 4,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Hang Seng Bank has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $21.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2106 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.
About Hang Seng Bank (Get Rating)
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.
