Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,384 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. First Merchants Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 90,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in FOX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

