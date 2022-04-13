Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 890 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 39.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBOE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

