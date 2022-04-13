Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.61. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.66.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HWM shares. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

About Howmet Aerospace (Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.