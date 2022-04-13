Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in NiSource by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NiSource by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

