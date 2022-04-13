Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 214,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In related news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

