Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 in the last ninety days. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GL opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

