Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

NYSE:RE opened at $289.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.49 and a 200-day moving average of $279.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

