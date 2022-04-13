Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.86.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $70.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.05 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

