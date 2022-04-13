Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

CINF stock opened at $136.84 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $139.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

