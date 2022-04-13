Harvest Finance Reaches Market Cap of $65.06 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $65.06 million and $10.32 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $96.47 or 0.00233989 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011272 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 692,022 coins and its circulating supply is 674,438 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.