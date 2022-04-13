HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP) Stock Price Up 4.7%

HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.51 and last traded at $53.27. 20,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,050,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About HashiCorp (NYSE:HCP)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HashiCorp (HCP)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.