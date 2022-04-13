Head-To-Head Analysis: IDW Media (NYSE:IDW) & Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) and Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get IDW Media alerts:

IDW Media has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

25.6% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDW Media and Thryv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $32.42 million 0.68 -$5.39 million $0.25 7.08 Thryv $1.11 billion 0.84 $101.58 million $2.81 9.79

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Thryv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for IDW Media and Thryv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00

Thryv has a consensus target price of $41.11, indicating a potential upside of 49.43%. Given Thryv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than IDW Media.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and Thryv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media 8.05% 16.04% 9.90% Thryv 9.12% 41.94% 8.32%

Summary

Thryv beats IDW Media on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDW Media (Get Rating)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.