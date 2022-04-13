Head-To-Head Contrast: PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) versus Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) and Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PS Business Parks and Easterly Government Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $438.70 million 10.44 $448.76 million $14.21 11.67 Easterly Government Properties $274.86 million 6.65 $30.06 million $0.35 57.80

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Easterly Government Properties. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 102.29% 40.75% 21.38% Easterly Government Properties 10.94% 2.20% 1.15%

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PS Business Parks pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties pays out 302.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Easterly Government Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PS Business Parks and Easterly Government Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 0 2 1 0 2.33 Easterly Government Properties 0 3 1 0 2.25

PS Business Parks currently has a consensus price target of $172.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus price target of $24.88, indicating a potential upside of 22.96%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Easterly Government Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks (Get Rating)

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

