Head to Head Review: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) & Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. VersaBank pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 7.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Santander is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares VersaBank and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VersaBank 23.07% 10.16% 1.28% Banco Santander 17.48% 9.00% 0.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VersaBank and Banco Santander’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VersaBank $75.30 million 4.04 $17.80 million $0.74 14.97 Banco Santander $54.90 billion 1.06 $9.61 billion $0.51 6.57

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VersaBank and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VersaBank 0 0 0 1 4.00 Banco Santander 0 5 7 0 2.58

Banco Santander has a consensus price target of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Given Banco Santander’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than VersaBank.

Summary

VersaBank beats Banco Santander on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VersaBank (Get Rating)

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. It also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that involves purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

About Banco Santander (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking; treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, confirming, custody, and investment banking activities. The company operates through a network of 9,879 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

