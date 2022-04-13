Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Gap Up to $6.75

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.94. Hecla Mining shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 156,725 shares traded.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.78 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.73.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,590,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at about $12,967,000. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and dorÃ© containing silver and gold.

