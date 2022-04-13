Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00195808 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00041306 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00023500 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00392199 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00051629 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars.

