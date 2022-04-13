Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Trading Down 4.3%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.70. 215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 821,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLGN. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Heliogen in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Heliogen in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC bought a new position in Heliogen during the 4th quarter valued at $330,250,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $19,012,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $8,301,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heliogen during the 4th quarter worth $5,329,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

