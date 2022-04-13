HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €39.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($42.39) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($88.04) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($95.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €76.41 ($83.05).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €38.21 ($41.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €63.83. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €33.41 ($36.32) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($105.98).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

