Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HP. StockNews.com began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of HP stock opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.94. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $47.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,992,000 after acquiring an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after acquiring an additional 521,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

