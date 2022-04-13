Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 18185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HP. TheStreet upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $24,724,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth $21,520,000. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,818.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 783,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,569,000 after buying an additional 742,643 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 643.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 843,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after buying an additional 730,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,718,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,921,000 after purchasing an additional 521,367 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -34.84%.

About Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

