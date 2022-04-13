Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 11.1%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 178,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 94,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$13.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

