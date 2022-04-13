Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €79.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($85.87) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($93.48) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($91.30) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €78.00 ($84.78).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €59.46 ($64.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €66.73 and a 200-day moving average of €72.60. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($111.96) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($140.92).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

