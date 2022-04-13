Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) will report $89.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $101.00 million and the lowest is $82.52 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $47.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $426.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $389.55 million to $473.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $454.93 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $489.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

NYSE:HT opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,918,000 after buying an additional 218,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 461,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,188,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

