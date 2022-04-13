Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

HIPO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94. Hippo has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rit Capital Partners Plc purchased a new stake in Hippo in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $58,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $12,098,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $21,252,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth $2,808,000. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

