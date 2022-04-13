Hive Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 13th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $376.24 million and approximately $18.08 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002249 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000544 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003981 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000227 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 405,266,113 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

