Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 891.5% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCMLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Holcim from CHF 65 to CHF 58 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 52 to CHF 55 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Get Holcim alerts:

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Holcim has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.