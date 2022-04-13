Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Cut to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HMPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.60 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Home Point Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The stock has a market cap of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Home Point Capital ( NASDAQ:HMPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.96 million. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 3.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 406.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Point Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Home Point Capital by 246.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

