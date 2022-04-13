Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post $8.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.20 billion and the highest is $8.64 billion. Honeywell International posted sales of $8.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year sales of $36.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.90 billion to $36.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.01 billion to $39.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.36.

HON stock opened at $190.99 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a market cap of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 578.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

