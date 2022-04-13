Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.83. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 3,230,253 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

