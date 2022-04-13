HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,603 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HP by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HP by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.94. 9,871,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,771,362. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

