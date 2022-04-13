HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 530 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.91) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.30) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.95) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.16) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 715 ($9.32) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 553.82 ($7.22).

HSBA opened at GBX 522.80 ($6.81) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 520.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 469.91. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 567.20 ($7.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £105.57 billion and a PE ratio of 10.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.36), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($368,092.16).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

