Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Raised by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,949. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

