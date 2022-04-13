Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Hubbell worth $19,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $489,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 6.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB traded up $2.81 on Wednesday, reaching $184.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,707. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.13.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

