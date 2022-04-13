Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading 5.1% Higher

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,131 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -0.59.
Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HSE)
