Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Icade from €78.00 ($84.78) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Icade from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Icade to €64.20 ($69.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Icade in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Icade from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:CDMGF remained flat at $$60.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.25. Icade has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

