Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $29.81 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $852.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ichor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 942,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,401,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ichor by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 635,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 49,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 574,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,623,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

