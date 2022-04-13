ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $310.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $234.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ICLR. TheStreet lowered ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.10.

ICLR opened at $246.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $193.53 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 11,175.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 228,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 226,295 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ICON Public by 65.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ICON Public by 16.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,835,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICON Public by 19.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

