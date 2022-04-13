ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “

IBRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,971. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after acquiring an additional 278,411 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 313.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

