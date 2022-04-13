ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ImmunityBio Inc. is a late-clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing therapies which drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems. ImmunityBio Inc., formerly known as NantKwest Inc., is based in CULVER CITY, Calif. “
IBRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,405,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,971. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.
ImmunityBio Company Profile (Get Rating)
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
